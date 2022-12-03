El-rufai has only one house in Kaduna ―​​Senator Sani 

Senator Uba Sani Kaduna Central and 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said Governor Nasir El-rufai is a very prudent public servant he had come across.

This was even as he said as a human being, the governor must have made mistakes while governing the affairs of the state.

He made this known while featuring in the ongoing political engagement with members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna State Council on Saturday.

According to him, El-rufai had only one house before he became the governor and I want to make it clear he is still the owner of that house. He is the most prudent public servant that I have come across.

While he was minister of Abuja he said Elrufai allocated over 25,000 land for the building of houses but he has not picked one allocation.

“When he was confronted by President Olusegun Obasanjo he said no he does not need it. But the then Federal Executive council had to prevail on him to take one allocation.

“His main concern as governor is how to improve the life of the citizenry of the state. Twenty four hours he’s always thinking and working.

“He will definitely leave government seat poorer as a person than when he came in as governor.

On insecurity, Uba Sani called for the creation of state police and licencing of vigilantes to carry arms to complement efforts of conventional security agencies.

He charged journalists to always endure to interrogate those running for the 2023 political positions, saying most of them are out to enrich themselves than working for the larger society.

“Government alone cannot create jobs for the people. We need private sector to complement government efforts. We will continue from where our governor stopped,” he said.

