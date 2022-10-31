El-Rufai grants pardon to four prisoners in Kaduna

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has pardoned four prisoners in commemoration of Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Anniversary, based on the powers conferred on him by the constitution.

A statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House listed the pardoned convicts as Abdullahi Haruna, Usman Ahmed, Mohammed Sani and Khalillullahi Mohammed.

The statement pointed out that the release of prisoners is a customary gesture of compassion exercised by Governor El-Rufai, based on Section 212 of the 1999 Constitution.

The governor acted on the recommendation of the state’s Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, the statement said, adding that ‘’the pardoned convicts were serving sentences of three years and above, and had six months or less to the end of their prison terms.”

“Governor el-Rufai urged the pardoned prisoners to be of good conduct as they reunite with their families and are re-integrated into the larger society,” the statement added.

