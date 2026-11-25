Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Wednesday denied intercepting the telephone conversations of Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser (NSA).

El-Rufai, who made the denial while opening his defence before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court in Abuja, also denied asking anyone to intercept the conversations.

The former governor told the court that he had never owned equipment used to intercept telephone calls and had no technical knowledge of how to do so.

Led in evidence by his lawyer, Paul Erokoro, SAN, El-Rufai also denied having access to the NSA’s communication networks or devices.

He maintained that his comments during a February interview on Arise Television were political rhetoric and not an admission that he had intercepted Ribadu’s telephone conversations.

“I used ‘we’ to refer to opposition politicians.

“When I said ‘tapped’, it was an embellishment intended to make the government feel the pain we are feeling.

“It was rhetorical and exaggerated. My objective was to engage in political retort and linguistic flourish,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the court had, on October 26, dismissed a no-case submission filed by El-Rufai in his ongoing trial over the alleged unlawful interception of Ribadu’s telephone communications.

Justice Abdulmalik, in the ruling, held that the Department of State Services (DSS) had presented sufficient evidence before the court to warrant calling on the former governor to enter his defence, if he so desired.

The judge, therefore, ordered El-Rufai, the sole defendant in the charge, to enter his defence.

El-Rufai had opted for a no-case submission after the DSS closed its case, having called two witnesses.