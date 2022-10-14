El-Rufai commissions N4.5bn shopping mall, rice mill in Kaduna

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has commissioned two gigantic projects built by his administration in Kaduna State at the cost of N4. 5 billion.

The biggest shopping mall, built by a Chinese firm at the cost of N2bn, and the biggest rice mill built by a local investor at the cost of N2. 5bn. in Kaduna as part of efforts to boost economic activities in the state.

Speaking during the event in Kaduna on Friday, as part of activities lined up for the 7th Kaduna Investment Summit, El’rufai said the journey to have a gigantic shopping mall in the heart of Kaduna started three years ago when the state government entered into partnership with some local and foreign investors.

According to him, he was happy that the dream of improving the quality of life to its citizenry has come to pass.

“Not only will it provide economic opportunities to the people but, it would also give farmers opportunities as well as create hundreds of direct and indirect jobs for young people, he declared

Earlier, in her welcome address, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kaduna Markets Development and Management Company, Tamar Nandul said the Galaxy Mall and Neighbourhood centre occupies 5.7 hectares expanse of land located at the heart of the Kaduna city centre.

She said the mall contains retail stores of different sizes, restaurants, cinema, and a major anchor tenant (ShopRite).

Other facilities that are in place include gate-house, parking pay points, water treatment building, restrooms and a 505 capacity car park to ensure a wholesome experience for all residents and visitors.

Meanwhile, at the commissioning of the rice mill, El’rufai said the future of Nigeria belongs to the youths.

The governor who was accompanied the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe and senior government officials to the commission FaLGates Rice Mill on Friday, praised the proprietor, 32 year old Sadiq Falalu, for investing in Kaduna state.

El-rufai pointed out that the rice mill is not just the largest in Kaduna state but the whole of Nigeria, adding that ‘’what the young entrepreneur did is an evidence of what the young people are doing to take over the future. ‘’

The commissioning of FaLGates, which is a N2.5billion Agric and Agro-Allied companylocated at Sobawa, Rigachikun, is part of the events lined up for the 7th edition of Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit(KadInvest 7.0).

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE