El-Rufai approves bonus for civil servants

The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has approved the payment of end of year bonuses to civil servants in the state.

Civil servants will this month receive bonuses ranging from 100% of monthly pay for junior civil servants to 30% for senior civil servants.

A statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House and signed by Muyiwa Adekeye explained that the end of year bonus is part of the state government’s efforts to boost morale and enhance the welfare of civil servants.

Under the scheme, workers from Grade Levels 1-7 will be paid 100% of their monthly salary as a bonus. Middle-level civil servants from Grade Level 8-13 will get 40%, while senior officers on Grade Level 14 and above will receive 30% of their monthly earnings.

The 2021 end of year bonus will cost the state N1.382bn.

In September 2019, the Kaduna State Government became the first government, national or subnational, to pay the new national minimum wage.

The state also increased the minimum pension to N30,000 monthly for retirees on defined benefit, it said.

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

