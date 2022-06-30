Ekweremadu in court, UK to decide whether to try them in Nigeria

Latest News
By Tribune Online
Ekweremadu court UK Nigeria,Senate sends delegation to UK, Human organ harvesting, Ekweremadu NDPB data privacy ,Ike Ekweremadu, proposed kidney donor is 21
Ike Ekweremadu and wife
Senator Ike Ekweremadu, a former Deputy Senate President of Nigeria, on Monday appeared before the Uxbridge Magistrate court in the UK over allegations of organ harvesting.
As claimed by the Prosecutor, David Ukpo who alleged that he was coerced to donate his kidney to the Senator’s daughter is 15 years.
However, the court has been adjourned to July 7 at Westminster Magistrate Court to enable the UK Attorney General, Suella Braverman, to determine whether the case will be tried in the country or Nigeria.
Recall that Senator Ekweremadu and his wife, Nwanneka Ekweremadu are currently facing charges in the UK over a claim by David Ukpo, who claimed to be a 15-years old accusing the defendants of coercing him to the UK to donate a kidney for their ailing daughter.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

You might also like
Latest News

Burundi seeks Nigeria’s support in ICT, agriculture

Latest News

Ekweremadu: NDPB investigates alleged breach of citizens’ data privacy 

Latest News

Women group decries state of economy, education, security in Nigeria

Latest News

NIMN gives 90-day debt forgiveness window for members

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More