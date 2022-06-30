Ekweremadu in court, UK to decide whether to try them in Nigeria

Senator Ike Ekweremadu, a former Deputy Senate President of Nigeria, on Monday appeared before the Uxbridge Magistrate court in the UK over allegations of organ harvesting.

As claimed by the Prosecutor, David Ukpo who alleged that he was coerced to donate his kidney to the Senator’s daughter is 15 years.

However, the court has been adjourned to July 7 at Westminster Magistrate Court to enable the UK Attorney General, Suella Braverman, to determine whether the case will be tried in the country or Nigeria.

