Digital marketing expert and Chief Innovation Officer of BusinessPlus, Ekundayo Ayeni, was conferred with the Fellow by the Public Office Holders in Nigeria (POHAN), the parent umbrella organisation for former and

serving public office holders.

POHAN celebrated all fellow honorees at an event held on October 10, 2023, including Ayeni following his contributions to public service and pivotal role in advancing digital marketing practices in the country.

Ayeni has consistently demonstrated his expertise in the digital marketing space, and he has played a pivotal role in helping clients gain traction and scale their businesses.

His position as Chief Innovation Officer of BusinessPlus underscores his commitment to innovation and professional development.

The conferment of the Fellow title by POHAN serves as a testament to Ayeni’s achievements and leadership in both the digital marketing and public service spheres.

Ayeni’s journey stands as an inspiration for aspiring professionals and underscores the

symbiotic relationship between the private and public sectors in shaping a progressive and digitally-advanced Nigeria.

