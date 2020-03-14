EKSU retains deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi, as Chancellor

The management of the Ekiti State University(EKSU), Ado – Ekiti, has retained the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi 11 as the Chancellor of the institution in spite of his dethronement by the governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje.

The former Emir was deposed by the Kano State government on Monday for alleged insubordination.

Governor Kayode Fayemi appointed the former Central Bank Governor governor Chancellor of the university in 2019.

A letter, dated 12th March 2020, by EKSU management and signed by the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Professor Eddy Olanipekun and addressed to the former Emir, said the university would continue to recognise Sanusi II as the Chancellor of the university despite his present travail.

EKSU said the step was taken owing to the university’s firm belief that Sanusi’s wealth of experience would be useful to the university.

The letter made available to Tribune Online by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Bode Olofinmuagun, and titled, ‘ Letter of Solidarity ‘ reads: “We will continue to recognise you as our Chancellor with a firm belief that your wealth of experience would undoubtedly be beneficial to our university.”

The university sympathised with Lamido on his travail, saying the deposed Emir’s rulership in Kano will forever remain a reference point.

“The news of your dethronement rendered the entire university community devastated and that has gone to confirm the assertion that only God gives power and at the same time relieves, if he so wishes.

“The university acknowledges the fact that you had done your best, within the limited time God availed you on the throne.

“On behalf of the governing council, Senate, staff and students of EKSU, where you serve as Chancellor want to identify with you at this critical moment of your life.

“We will also like to reassure you of our of our unflinching support and cooperation as you traverse a new terrain,” the letter concluded.