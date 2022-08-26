EKSU knocks ASUU president, demands apology over comment against varsity

The management of the Ekiti State University (EKSU) Ado-Ekiti has berated the national president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Professor Emmanuel Osodeke over his alleged denigrating comments on the status of the institution.

Osodeke in a television interview was reportedly quoted to have used unpleasant words to describe the Ekiti State-owned university following its decision to announce the resumption of students for academic activities despite the ongoing industrial action by the lecturers.

The head of the Directorate of Information and Corporate Affairs of EKSU, Bode Olofinmuagun in a statement made to our correspondent on Friday noted that the comments from the ASUU president were reckless and unacceptable, calling on him to as a matter of urgency apologise to the university.

According to him, “the management of EKSU views this denigrating remark about some universities, coming from the National President of ASUU as unfortunate, reckless and unwarranted.

“Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti is currently the 14th best university in Nigeria out of about 200 universities (Federal, State & Private) and the 2nd best State University according to the recent Webometric ranking of universities.

“Apart from the above, the university (EKSU) has nearly all its academic programmes accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and relevant professional regulatory bodies. The university is proud to have many top-rated globally recognised academics, and its alumni are making waves both nationally and internationally. By the grace of God, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, the Governor-elect of Ekiti State is an alumnus and a former lecturer at the University.

“Even in ASUU, a number of staff of our university had served and still serving in various capacities at zonal and national levels including but not limited to Professor Afolabi Popoola, Dr Sikiru Eniola, Profs. Eddy Olanipekun, Ayan Adeleke and Olu-Olu Olufayo.”

The statement added that “categorising EKSU as among the quack and irrelevant universities is a testimony to the fact that the ASUU President is probably uninformed and/or is bereft of ideas. This arrant nonsense coming from Comrade Osodeke is totally unacceptable and condemnable.

“The Management calls on Professor Osodeke to toe the path of honour by retracting the provocative remark and tender an unreserved apology without further delay.”

