EKSU emerges first runner-up in 2025 African students’ conference

Ekiti State University, Ado- Ekiti (EKSU), has emerged as the first runner-up in the just-concluded 2025 version of the annual Sub-Saharan African Students’ Conference and Challenge Bowl of the Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG).

The quiz which was held between Monday 23rd to Wednesday 25th June, 2025 had about 15 participating institutions from Sub-Saharan Africa, including Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti.

Part of the winding off activities was the Challenge Bowl, a tough competition based on Geoscience studies, while several other institutions could not make it to the final stage.

The Deputy Registrar/Head, Directorate of Information & Corporate Affairs of the institution, Bode Olofinmuagun in a statement on Saturday said, “The Challenge Bowl involved three stages. While various institutions dropped out, the EKSU team was able to scale through the first and the second stages, thus, securing a slot among the top five.

” The top three (3) institutions: University of Lagos, Ekiti State University, and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Ghana will proceed to the Global final at a date to be announced later.

” The prizes for winning the Sub-Saharan region are:

First position -$100

Second position -$60

Third position – $40

“The students who represented EKSU in the competition are: Boluwatife Osasona and Lawrence Blessing, both 300-level students of the Department of Geophysics, while Olayioye Idowu Iyanuoluwa assisted the duo.

” Prof. Adeyinka Aturamu and Mr M. A Adeniran coordinated the students for the competition.”

The statement added that the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Babatola Ayodele, while receiving the news of the students’ outstanding performance, congratulated the staff and students of the department, as well as the university community.

He reiterated that EKSU is known for excellence and honour which would be maintained to further promote the university globally.