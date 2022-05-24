EKSU announces resumption of academic activities

The management of the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti (EKSU), has announced the commencement of normal academic activities with effect from Tuesday, 24th May 2022.

This is despite the ongoing nationwide strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities and other non-teaching staff unions.

A statement by the university’s Head of Directorate of Information and Corporate Affairs, Mr Bode Olofinmuagun, said the university management at its meeting held on Monday (May 23, 2022) discussed the impact of the ongoing national strike by the four staff unions as it affects the university vis a vis academic and other activities.

It reads: “The management noted the pains being experienced by students and parents as a result of the ongoing protracted industrial action. It noted further that one academic session (2021/2022) of admission is still outstanding, while the second semester of the 2020/2021 academic session is yet to be concluded.

“Moreover, the admission process for the 2022/2023 academic session will commence soonest.

“Consequently, in the interest of the students, parents, guardians and indeed the society at large as well as the survival of the university, management decided to reopen the institution for normal academic activities with effect from Tuesday, 24th May 2022.”





