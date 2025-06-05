News Extra

EKSU alumni association elects Johnson as chairman, other excos

Rukiyat Ogunwade
The Alumni Association of the Ekiti State University (EKSU),Oyo state chapter has  elected new executive members to oversee the affairs of the association.


 Folarin Johnson , was elected as the new chairman while Olayinka Olaoke and Hammed Makinde were elected as Vice Chairman 1 and Vice Chairman 2, respectively.

Also elected include, – Femi Oso General Secretary, – Oluwabunmi Ajiboye , Assistant General Secretary, – Ifeoluwa Alawode Financial Secretary and Ibrahim Oladimeji as Treasurer.
 

According to the Chairman, to the chairman,  Global intervention electoral committee , Segun Odidi  , Adekunle Olayiwola emerged as auditor , Aishat Ibrahim emerged as welfare director.

Speaking shortly after the election on saturday , the newly elected chairman ,Johnson  appreciated the Barrister Segun Odidi led electoral committee for the conduct of the election. ”I thank the global national president, Amb. Seyi Idowu , Elders of Oyo state chapter, Bola Ogunlayi , Dr Tayo Adegunju and the immediate past chairman of the chapter, Adebayo Blessing “, he said.

He however pledged to rebirth the chapter of the association and make his administration an inclusive one to all members across Oyo State.

While he seeks support of the other executive members to strive and uplift the standard of the Association.

The new executives will lead the association for a tenure of four years.
 

