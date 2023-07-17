The joint leadership of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics (SSANIP) and Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), Federal Polytechnic of Ekowe Chapter, has given the management of the institution 21 days ultimatum to engage them in an open dialogue to resolve issues concerning their welfare, else they will embark on an indefinite strike.

It could be recalled that just a week ago, the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), of the same institution directed its members to embark on an indefinite strike over non-implementation of promotion arrears, unpaid academic allowances and poor working conditions.

The leadership of unions in a statement jointly signed by Ebikaboere Torulagha, Branch Chairman of SSANIP and Etebu Ebifiye, Branch Chairman of NASU, shortly after a joint action Congress, listed the issues bothering its members to including bringing resource persons to train staff of the institution on the application of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The unions frowned at the fact that after several years of understanding and sacrifices to ensure the training program is achieved, the management has refused to approve funds for the project, a situation which has created irregularities in the payment of their salaries for many years.

Parts of the resolution read “during the congress meeting the members discussed issues bothering on the attitude of the management to bring the IPPIS resource persons to train the IPPIS role players of our institution.

“After rigorous deliberations on the matters before Congress, it was resolved as follows; The unions demand that our incremental steps be implemented from January-July this year 2023. This can be made possible by the training of our staff to have access to the IPPIS platform.

“Promotion Implementation and Arrears: the unions equally demand that our promotion salaries should be implemented and arrears should be paid without further delays. The non-implementation of our promotion salaries also affects our pension contributions which have been delayed for the past three years.

“The unions strongly demand that the A.g Registrar should come from Bayelsa State based on Federal Character Principle. The union also in strong terms rejected the appointment of Mr. Tony A. A as the A.g Registrar of the Polytechnic.

“Mr. lgewari is the former registrar of the Polytechnic and a staff of the institution. He only resigned from his position as the registrar of the polytechnic. He did not resign as a staff. Therefore any attempt by the Rector to stop his salary will lead to chaos.

“The unions equally demand that Teftund Training should be made open to all staff and not with the selective approach. The unions equally demand that staff have been paying rent to management for the lodges at Ekowe should be abolished henceforth.

“Incessant queries, suspension and stoppage of staff salaries should follow due process henceforth. The unions equally demand that the issue of third-class graduates being taken to the executive cadre had been handled by previous councils and management of the Polytechnic. The unions outrightly reject the reversal of third-class graduates to the executive cadre.”





