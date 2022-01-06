Eko University of Medicine gets NUC, medical council full accreditation

The Eko University of Medicine and Health Sciences (EKOUNIMED), Ijanikin, Lagos, has obtained full accreditation from both the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) to run all its academic and clinical programmes across fields of medicine.

The vice chancellor of the university, Professor Olusoga Sofola, made this disclosure at a virtual media conference to commemorate the birthday anniversary of the founder of the university, Dr Ibraheem Hammed, recently.

He said the development excited the leadership and other members of the university community.

Sofola, a Professor of Physiology and former Deputy Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos (UNILAG) Akoka, said EKOUNIMED as a private university licensed for operations in 2017 was established to contribute to the production of quality medical and health professionals for both Nigeria and the global market.

He said the university would certainly help in increasing access in that regard for many qualified youths in the country.

While noting that the carrying capacity of the university in terms of admission had increased from 36 to over 50 students, he said the university is in partnership with such institutions as Nigeria Institute of Medical Research, Yaba; the Lagos State Health Service Commission and The Eko Hospitals to use their facilities for research and clinical activities and mentorship for students.

He said the university adopted the collaboration method as that is the practice by most universities in the developed countries including the United States and the United Kingdom.

According to him, most universities in the UK and the US including the University of Cambridge don’t have their own teaching hospitals as they are affiliated to various hospitals for their clinical training.

He, however, pointed out that the medical and dental council of Nigeria is already going in that direction for medical students up to the postgraduate level.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.