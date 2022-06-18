EkitiDecides2022: EFCC arrests PDP sympathiser over alleged vote buying

Amidst vote buying reports trailing the Ekiti State Governorship election, a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Damola Ojo, was arrested in Ado-Ekiti by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Ojo was whisked off at a polling unit inside Ola Oluwa Muslim Secondary School, Ado Ekiti, following a tip off.

Ojo, whom the PDP agent at the polling unit, Babajide Adebayo, described as an Engineer was caught with a large sum of money.

Sunday Tribune checks, however, revealed that before the arrival of the EFCC officials, there was voters inducement across the parties divide.

Adebayo who confirmed Ojo’s arrest told journalists that he had since informed chieftains of the PDP for their intervention. He denied that Ojo was giving money to voters.

He said: “When EFCC people came, somebody pointed at Ojo, who was standing alone. There was nobody with him, he was not talking to anybody or giving money to anybody, he was arrested and whisked away. Ojo is an Engineer, he came to work in Ekiti but I have made calls to tell our leaders about the arrest.”

Across the state, party members still reached out to voters secretly not far from polling units where men of the anti-graft agency were sighted.

While appraising the election, Senator representing Ekiti Central, Opeyemi Bamidele, said the process has been peaceful as he commended the INEC for living up to public expectations.

He said: “The process so far has been smooth and up to public expectations. But let me quickly add that you can’t from one standpoint, conclude on what a state wide process would look like. So, whatever I say I am relying on the report I gathered even before I left my house and the time I arrived at the polling unit. So, if what I heard from 8.30am, up to 1pm and what I also witnessed at my own polling unit is anything to take very seriously, then I will say that it has been peaceful so far.

“But as you know, election is a process and at the end of the day, it is the totality of everything that will be used at the end of the day to determine the integrity or otherwise of this process but I want to say so far, so good and I am also want to commend INEC as an institution because this is Ekiti. All of us are familiar with the terrain and the kind of tension to experience at elections in Ekiti State.

“The turnout today has been extremely massive and I am personally impressed by that and I am happy. It has been a peaceful process so far. At the end of the day, I have no doubt that people’s choice will emerge.”