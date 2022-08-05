Ekiti varsity proscribes all staff unions over crisis

Latest News
By Tribune Online
Ekiti varsity proscribes all staff unions over crisis, Ekiti University matriculates over 2,000 pioneer students 

Determined to restore orderliness and peace to the campus, the management of the Ekiti State Government-owned Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti (BOUESTI) has proscribed all the staff unions in the institution.

The acting Registrar, B.S. Momoh, said the step was necessary as the unions, through their actions, were distracting the university from its development vision and mission.

Momoh, in a memo to the university community, titled, ‘Proscription of staff unions in BOUESTI,’ listed the affected bodies as the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), and Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU).

He said that the situation in the university had been “one day one trouble” since June 2, when the unions protested against the activities of the instruction’s Governing Council.

Momoh stated, “The management views these acts as unbecoming of and unexpected of responsible staff members hiding under the guise of union activism.

“BOUESTI, being a new university, certainly does not need these distractions if it must develop properly to fulfil the vision and mission for which it was established. It has, therefore, become imperative to ensure that irresponsible acts like these are avoided in our university.

“After a review of the incidents and in line with the directive of Ekiti State Governor and Visitor to the university, the three trade unions in BOUESTI – ASUU, SSANU and NASU are hereby proscribed with immediate effect.

“Members of staff are hereby enjoined to go about their normal duties without fear and desist from getting involved in unlawful activities.”

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

100% Natural Solution To Finally End Premature Ejaculation, IncreasesSmall Cucumber and Bedtime Lasting Power in 7days... CLICK HERE TO GET IT (Before It Disappears!!!)

You might also like
Latest News

2023: APC will win governorship elections in all North West states ― National…

Latest News

Use regionalism to address security challenges, Gani Adams, VOR tell FG

Latest News

Jonathan leads EISA observation mission to Kenya elections

Latest News

Edo govt employs 3,000 teachers, introduces digital learning, others

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More