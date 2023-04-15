The management of the Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology Ikere-Ekiti (BOUESTI) has presented before the visiting National University Commission (NUC) team thirty-three new programmes for accreditation in the institution.

Speaking while playing host to the NUC resource verification team, the vice chancellor of BOUESTI, Professor Victor Adeoluwa noted that the institution since its upgrade three years ago to university has been making waves, expressing optimism that the new courses being presented for accreditation would be approved by the regulatory body.

The VC maintained that new courses would add to the existing forty-five programs approved by the commission, saying the institution had the needed resources, infrastructure and manpower to run the programs.

He said, ” We are very well prepared for this exercise. Let me say that we are presenting 33 programs for accreditation and around this time two years ago, we presented 45 and they were all approved. So believe these new ones will be approved too.

” In terms of facilities, we are doing well and don’t forget this is a university that came from the College of Education established in 1977, so the facilities and lecturers are there. We focus our pedagogy on entrepreneur programs.

Whatever it is students are studying here, we let them focus on what it is in that program that can make them stand on their own and be employers of labour.

” Apart from that, any student from 200 level, regardless of your course, there is practical agriculture for the students because that is what the state government asked us to focus on before we were approved and that is what we are doing.”

On his part, the new pro-chancellor and chairman of the governing council, Professor Oladipo Aina while welcoming the NUC team to the institution, urged them to be objective in their assessment.

He explained that it was a new dawn for the university as the state government had given them the mandate to reposition the educational institution for greatness.

Aina noted that the University was making a giant stride at becoming the best in the country, setting the pace of 21st-century university for others, ” while students also learn self-sustenance and reliance through vocational and technical courses.”

Responding, the NUC team lead and Director of Academic Planning, Clara Abu explained that the commission was committed to raising the bar of education standards in the country, assuring the university community that the team would be objective in its verification.





” As you are aware, the NUC has been mandated to laid down minimum academics requirements and to accredit programmes being run in Nigerian universities, that is why we are here to assess the physical and other resources available for the 33 programmes of this university, ” she said.

