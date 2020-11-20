Ekiti varsity disregards ASUU strike, announces resumption date for new students

Amidst the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the management of the Ekiti State University has directed newly admitted students to resume academic activities for the 2019/2020 session.

In a statement by the Head, Directorate of Information & Corporate Affairs, Bode Olofinmuagun, the university said the new students should complete their registration and resume on Monday 23rd November 2020.

He added that pre-degree and diploma students are all expected on the campus for academic activities.

He said, “All pre-degree, diploma and 100 level students of the university are expected to be on campus as from Monday, 23rd November 2020.

” The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Edward Olanipekun has assured parents, guardians and all the returning students of adequate COVID-19 precautions and protocols which have been put in place by the university management.

“All returning students are hereby advised to take personal COVID-19 precautions by ensuring that they have their face masks and hand sanitizers with them at all times on campus.

The Vice-Chancellor wishes all the students safe travels.”

