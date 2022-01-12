Ekiti varsity constitutes GBV club, threatens violators with expulsion

The management of the Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science, and Technology Ikere-Ekiti (BOUESTI) has inaugurated a Gender-Based Violence club, with a warning that any students who involved in the act would be expelled from the institution.

The vice-chancellor of the university, Professor Olufemi Adeoluwa who spoke while inaugurating the club noted that the management under his leadership would not condone any form of gender induced violence, saying that the vulnerable students would be protected.

The VC described any form of violence in the society as unacceptable and condemnable, added that the university would support the state government in its drive to stamp out violence in the society especially against females.

Adeoluwa who advised members of the club and their leaders to be committed to the assignment urged students to be free and comfortable in reporting any form of violence against them in the university through the available platforms that would be provided.

He said, “It gladdens my heart to have the GBV club in the university because I believe it helps the students to have positive behaviours. Violence is a horrible thing talk less of the gender-based one.

“It is not acceptable on this campus, students must have the consciousness. We need to protect the vulnerable and we have zero tolerance for GBV especially now that the state government is doing great work in this regard, most importantly, the governor’s wife.

“Let me say this openly that the laws of the university permit the VC to dismiss students without any explanation. So, be free to report, you will be protected but don’t tell lies against your fellow students or staff.

“On our part, we will give necessary support to the GBV club so as to achieve the desired results.”

The chairman of the GBV management committee in the university, Dr Ibitola Makinde expressed worry over the increasing forms of violence against women and girls in society, saying the establishment of the club would help in no small measure to reduce the menace.

She added that one of the objectives of the club includes, “to join forces with the university GBV management committee in campaigning against all acts of GBV, moral decadence and unethical practices within the university. “

Makinde revealed that complaints boxes would be placed at strategic locations within the campus, “ for victims or whistleblower to drop his or her complaints, the confidentiality of contact/identify will be ensured.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

CLAIM: Several social media posts claim the United States of America (USA) gave Nigeria’s Federal Government 48 hours to detain suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, or face severe sanctions.

VERDICT: The claim is false and misleading. The US did not give Nigerian Federal Government 48 hours ultimatum to detain Abba Kyari.