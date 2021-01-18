Ekiti traditional ruler hails approval of FG’s ecological project in community

The Oloye of Oye-Ekiti in Oye local government area of Ekiti state, Oba Michael Ademolaju, has commended the Federal Government for the approval of an ecological project which will, in turn, save the ancient community from age-long flooding.

Oba Ademolaju, who gave the commendation at the weekend in his palace while receiving the Federal Government delegation which includes the contractor noted that the project when completed would be of great benefit to the community.

Also speaking, the President of Oye Progressive Union, Mr Lucas Oniyelu, said residents of the community would forever be grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari, “or ensuring that federal presence are felt in Oye as a community.”

He explained that the project ultimately improved the economic activities of Oye community and it’s environs, assuring the delegation that the residents would cooperate with the contractor towards ensuring speedy completion of the project.

The contract is expected to be completed within nine months.

