Ekiti to create new LCDAs as Fayemi inaugurates 13-man committee

The Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has inaugurated a 13-member committee to critically examine and recommend to the government the viability and economic sustainability of the planned creation of Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) from the existing 16 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state.

The governor had hinted on the plan to create new LCDAs while delivering his ‘State of the State address’ at the State Assembly last month.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony at the State Executive Council Chamber, Governor’s Office in Ado-Ekiti on Monday, Fayemi said the move was in a bid to bring government nearer to the people and to stimulate rapid development in the rural areas in line with his administration’s five-pillar development agenda.

He noted that agitations for the creation of new LCDAs continued to top the list of demands in the various consultative meetings held with stakeholders across communities in the State since the inception of his administration.

The governor added that the creation of the LCDAs was in demonstration of his administration’s commitment to justice, fair-play and response to the yearnings of the people for the increase and adequate representation at all levels of governance.

He said: “You may recall that exactly one month today while delivering the ‘State of the State’ address in commemoration of the Second Anniversary of my administration, I mentioned that after extensive consultations, my administration has decided to revisit the creation of Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) from the existing Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Ekiti State.

“Ekiti State has a long history of well-articulated demands for the creation of LCDAs. You may recall that in 2014, a Committee on the Creation of Local Council Development Areas, chaired by Honourable Justice Akinjide Ajakaiye was inaugurated to look into the viability and desirability of the agitation for the creation of additional Local Council Development Areas.

“The Committee adopted a consultative and inclusive approach to its mandate and presented to the government a report that led to the creation of additional 19 Local Council Development Areas from the existing 16 Local Government Areas in the State.

“Regrettably, the successive government placed politics above the far-reaching interest of Ekiti people. The process was abandoned just like it did to many of the developmental policies, programmes and projects of my first term.

“I must emphasize that the creation of the LCDAs is in response to the agitation of our people for enhanced representation at all levels of government. For added emphasis, all through the electioneering process that produced the current administration in Ekiti State, and at various consultative meetings facilitated by the government since the inception of this administration, the request for the creation of additional LCDAs continues to top the list of the demands of our people.”

Fayemi charged members of the committee approach their assignment with courage, impartiality and equanimity and counsel government on necessary administrative arrangements as well as proposals for an equitable revenue allocation to ensure the sustainability of the LCDAs.

The Committee which had three months to deliver on its mandate is expected to review the Local Government Development Council Law, Ekiti State 2014 and make recommendations on its relevance in view of current legal developments in Ekiti State.

In his response, the Chairman of the Committee, Mr Victor Oluwole commended the State Government for finding members of the committee worthy of the assignment, promising that the committee would display fear of God, honesty, fairness, justice and transparency in carrying out its mandate.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: CBN Lists Business Activities Eligible For N75bn Youth Investment Fund

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed main business activities and sectors in the Nigerian economy that are eligible to access its N75 billion Youth Investment Fund…

#EndSARS: Fr Mbaka Asks Buhari, Past Leaders To Apologise To Nigerians

Controversial Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and past leaders of the country demanding that the President should apologize to the country, especially the youth, on behalf of himself and his predecessors, for causing Nigerians so much pain…