Ekiti to attract industrial opportunities for MSMEs

By 'Yomi Ayeleso - Ado-Ekiti
Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi (FILE PHOTO)

As part of efforts to enhance the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the Ekiti State government has promised to partner with Federal Government and corporate agencies to facilitate opportunities for business owners in the state.

The government had also reconstituted a 22-member Council to address the myriad of challenges confronting MSMEs in Ekiti, with the intention to upscale industrial growth and development.

The Commissioner for Investment, Trade and Industry, Mr Muyiwa Olumilua, gave the assurance, on Friday, during a one-day sensitisation workshop with the theme, “Making Economy A Private Driven Economy” held in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

At the event, which brought together medium and small scale business owners from across Ekiti, Olumilua added that the constitution of the council was to ensure the effective coordination of the enterprise developmental efforts of the federal and state governments across the private and public sectors.

He said: “The composition and membership of the council is in line with the directive of the Federal Government to state governments to establish State Council on MSMEs with compositions and membership drawn from relevant federal and state government agencies, organised private sectors, financial institutions in the state.

“Let me inform you of the thinking of the state government of making a paradigm shift of the state economy from the public sector driven economy to a private sector-driven economy. To actualise this, Mr Governor has approved a 1-day sensitisation workshop on how to make Ekiti state economy a private sector driven.”

Olumilua, who said a private driven economy as the vision of the state government can only be achieved with the support and commitment of the business owners, urging them to promptly repay all loans as and when due.

