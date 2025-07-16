Ekiti stakeholders commend Oyebanji’s achievements in three years

Stakeholders across party lines and sectors in Ekiti State have commended Governor Biodun Oyebanji for his achievements in almost three years in office in the state.

The stakeholders spoke during a special roundtable on political governance and socioeconomic development organised by a non-governmental and cross-generational organisation, Ekiti Future Agenda, with the theme: ‘BAO: How Far, How Well, So Far?’

The event, which was designed to genuinely appraise the performance of the governor ahead of the next gubernatorial election in June 2026, had in attendance relevant socio-political stakeholders and leaders in the state, which included politicians, artisans, farmers, teachers, labour leaders, market women, private sector professionals, youths, students, media professionals amongst others.

The Lead Discussant at the event, the Director General, Office of Transformation and Service Delivery(OTSD) Dr. John Ekundayo who presented comprehensive facts and figures about the performance of the government in the last three years for the participants, “since assuming office, Governor Oyebanji has championed inclusive, participatory governance, emphasizing transparency, infrastructural renewal and economic diversification.”

According to him, “the hallmarks of Oyebanji’s administration are open-door policy, collaborative leadership and strategic reforms.”

While dissenting from the six socio-economic development strategic actionable pillars of the governor’s administration, Ekundayo said he is presenting “a factual, unbiased appraisal of Governor Oyebanji’s administration in the trajectory towards the shared prosperity mantra.”

He, therefore, highlighted different areas where the governor has done creditably well while pointing out the governor’s interest delivering his campaign promises saying; “for transparency and accountability, the governor put in place Strategic Pillar Monitoring System (SPMS), a project monitoring initiative by the state government to assist in recording, tracking and managing ongoing projects within the state.

“This platform, nicknamed Ekiti Dashboard, is open and accessible to anyone on the internet,” he said.

Also in his opening remarks, the chairman and moderator of the discussion, the Commissioner for Information of the State, Taiwo Olatunbosun, who was represented by the Technical Advisor to the governor on political communication, Tai Oguntayo said, “the event is an unprecedented avenue for stakeholders and leaders from diverse backgrounds to constructively review government’s performance and also project to the future.”

The main highlights of the event were the roundtable sessions where the discussants in their respective submissions shared the same opinion that Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji (BAO) has performed above the average so far, as the governor of Ekiti State.

These discussants include the representative of The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC)/Opposition Parties, Owoola Daramola, the State IPAC Chairman, the representative of Labour Unions, Sola Adigun, the Chairman of the State’s Trade Union Congress (TUC), the representative of Ekiti Artisans, Ebenezer Fadipe, the Chairman of the State’s Artisans Union, the Representative of the Youth in Agriculture, Johnson Owoeye and the representative of the Press, the Chairman of the State’s NUJ, Kayode Babatuyi

Others include the representative of the Private Sector, Akin Abimbola, the President of the State’s Hoteliers Association, the Representative of teachers, Folorunsho Ayeni, the representative of the Market Women, the Iyaloja of Ekiti State, Alhaja Abibat Olujobi, the representative of farmers, the Chairman of Ekiti State Farmers Association, Adebola Alagbada; the representative of APC, the Spokesperson of the party, Segun Dipe; the Representative of the Government, Moshood Lawal, amongst others.

“There is no sectors in the state that the governor has not positively touched in the last two years, ” the TUC chairman Adigun asserted.

The Convener of Ekiti Future Agenda, Adesina Adetola, in his introductory message to the participants, said; “it is our belief that re-election should be on achievements; it must come with evidence of work done.

“This is what we are promoting, and we are doing this in a very realistic way, devoid of political partisanship or sentiment.”

