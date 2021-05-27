Ekiti speaker harps on investment in children as foundation marks children’s day celebration

The Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Funminiyi Afuye, has tasked stakeholders in the country to invest in children, describing them as a potent asset for the development of the nation.

The speaker spoke in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, on Thursday, during the event marking the 2021 children day celebration by the Tokunbo Ajila Jakande children foundation where hundreds of less privileged children were presented with gifts and educational materials.

The foundation also used the occasion to present stipends called ‘Owo Arugbo’ to about 250 aged women from Ado-Ekiti.

Afuye explained that the foundation has touched the lives of many children in the state with the annual gesture, advising the beneficiaries to remain focus and be committed to their education career.

He said that the foundation has greatly complemented the Dr Kayode Fayemi-led administration’s agenda for the children and women in the state with the scholarship and stipends to the aged.

The founder and Chief Executive Officer of the TAJ Foundation, Mrs Tokunbo Ajila Jakande, said that her passion for needy children could be traced back to 40 years when he normally visited her father in the Ojido area of Ado-Ekiti and saw many students hawking and playing around during school hours.

She added that she was determined to put smiles on the faces of as many less privileged children by supporting them from primary to university levels in their educational pursuit.

Since its creation in 2016 in memory of her late father, Jakande revealed that no fewer than 6007 children had benefited from the foundation’s gesture, saying, ” TAJ CF has set a goal for itself, by the year 2025, we want to have impacted 25,000 children’s education positively, by the special grace of God.”

According to her, “Between 2016 to date, TAJ CF has provided five children with scholarship, three in primary school level and the other two in secondary school level. The scholarship covers their education to the university level.

“This is meant to encourage children with exceptional talents to perform better irrespective of their social background.

“At TAJ CF, we will strive to do our best to provide all the necessary help to children, the aged and other citizens in the community and we hope to expand to many other Ekiti communities.”

The ceremony was attended by the wife of the governor, Mrs Bisi Fayemi, who was represented by Mr Seyi Aiyeleso, the GM of Fountain Holdings company and the Executive members of the state APC led by Mr Paul Omotosho, the state chairman.

