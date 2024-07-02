The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the South West has criticized the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for endorsing the incumbent governor of Ekiti state, Biodun Oyebanji, for a second term. The PDP described this move as insensitive and lacking empathy, arguing that it does not align with the hardships faced by the people due to the policies of the APC-led government.

Two weeks ago, the Ekiti APC passed a vote of confidence in Governor Oyebanji and endorsed him for a second term, less than two years into his first tenure. This decision was made while hosting the governor at the APC secretariat in Ajilosun, the state capital.

In response, Chief Sanya Atofarati, the publicity secretary of the PDP in the South West, dismissed the governor’s endorsement. He argued that the people of Ekiti have not seen significant improvement under Oyebanji’s administration since 2022. The PDP accused the APC-led government of being insensitive to the residents’ hardships and focusing more on re-election campaigns rather than improving lives and livelihoods.

Atofarati stated that the APC government under Oyebanji has not effectively impacted the state’s economy in the less than two years it has been in office. He predicted that the voters would reject the government in the 2026 elections. He said, “Apart from the propaganda, I don’t know what the governor has done significantly that would warrant his adoption for a second term, when he has not even spent up to two years.”

He added that there is nothing to celebrate about Oyebanji’s government to justify a second term endorsement, and emphasized that the people will decide at the polls.

In contrast, APC spokesman Segun Dipe defended the party’s endorsement of the governor, asserting that the people of Ekiti have benefited from Oyebanji’s policies and programs.