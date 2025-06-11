Ekiti revenue service presents financial support to business owners

The Ekiti state government, through the state internal revenue service, has presented financial support to business owners across the state due to the destruction of their businesses by rainstorms.

Speaking during the presentation of cheques to the beneficiaries, the chairman of the Ekiti revenue service, Olaniran Olatona, said the gesture was in line with the commitment of the revenue service to support the growth and progress of businesses across the state.

He said that the beneficiaries who were consistent in the payment of their taxes received financial support as determined by the revenue service.

Olatona, who noted that the administration of Governor Biodun Oyebanji is resolute in providing an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, said that it is only an atmosphere of growth that business owners can pay mandatory taxes to government coffers, hence the need for the support.

The chairman acknowledged the significant increase in the monthly IGR of the state from N600 million in 2022 to N2.3 billion in 2025, saying that the revenue service aside introducing innovative ideas and embracing technology, it has made progress due to the support received from the people.

He said, “The core purpose of any responsible government is the welfare and protection of its citizens. This duty extends unequivocally to the entrepreneurs and business owners who form the backbone of our state’s economy. You are not merely taxpayers; you are the engine of job creation, the providers of essential goods and services, and the vital contributors to Ekiti’s prosperity. When you suffer, our state suffers. When you thrive, Ekiti thrives.

“Therefore, the initiative we gather to witness today transcends a simple financial gesture. This relief effort embodies the very essence of compassionate governance. It is a tangible demonstration that your government, led by His Excellency, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji (the executive Governor of Ekiti State, understands that its role is not just about collecting revenue, but about safeguarding the sources of that revenue—you, our valued taxpayers and business partners.

“We are committed to fostering a tax environment that is supportive, understanding, and conducive to business growth. We urge you to continue fulfilling your civic obligations—your taxes are the lifeblood that enables the government to build roads, provide healthcare, educate our children, and indeed, to offer support in times like these.”

Speaking, the Secretary to State Government, Professor Habibat Adubiaro commended the leadership of the Ekiti revenue service for the gesture towards the business owners affected by the recent rainstorm in the state.

She noted that the revenue service under the leadership of Olatona has been transformed with innovative ideas which has resulted in the increasing monthly IGR for the state.

The SSG, while congratulating the beneficiaries for their selection, appealed to them to support the administration of Governor Oyebanji in its agenda for the growth and development of the state.

“This is an unprecedented gesture coming from the state revenue service, they are telling people that they are collecting tax and they are also sharing from their pain when they havea problem.

“When the storm affected their businesses, they also came out to appreciate them, to tell them they are part of their business and pain, and that’s why they are giving them this fund to appreciate them and for them to get back to the society,” she said.

