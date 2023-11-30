Residents of Araromi-Obo, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti state have called on the state government to stay action on the traditional stool of the community pending the outcome of the case in the supreme court.

The residents in their protest in the community displayed various placards with inscriptions such as, ‘A professional local hunter cannot be a king in Araromi Obo’; ‘Araromi Obo should have full autonomy‘; ‘We are not Ado-Ekiti’; ‘It is abuse of court to decide on a matter in the supreme court’.

They appealed to the state government to suspend all action on the matter, saying it is tantamount to contempt to visit an issue that is subsisting in court.

The Osolo of Araromi-Obo Ekiti and head of kingmakers, Chief Lawrence Alabi expressed displeasure with the actions of the government towards selecting a new traditional ruler for the community.

He said: “The community is not in support of the actions of the state government. If they want to choose a new king, I must be aware because I am the head of Kingmakers.

“The case is still at the Supreme Court. The state government should stay off pending the judgement of the Supreme Court so that peace will reign.”

On his part, the Chairman of Araromi Obo Progressive Council, Adedara Aderemi, alleged that some individuals are fanning the flames of discord and unrest in the community.

“About the tussle of Obaship in Araromi-Obo, we thank our Governor, Biodun Oyebanji because when we went for a protest in Ado-Ekiti to deny that no kingmaker in our community visited the deputy Governor, I was happy when he said he was not aware of the whole situation.

“But those who said kingmakers of the community were summoned into the office of the deputy Governor, there was nothing like that.

“I want to appeal to the state government to intervene because there are big fishes that are disturbing the peace of the town. What we want is for the state government to wait till the judgement of the Supreme Court,” he said.

The Eyedemo of Araromi Obo Ekiti, Chief Victoria Ojo affirmed that the current controversy was already heating up the community urging the government to stay action on the situation.

