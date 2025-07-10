Ekiti reschedules statewide endorsement rally for Tinubu, Oyebanji

The Statewide Endorsement Committee for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, has postponed the rally earlier scheduled for July 23, 2025, to July 28, 2025.

The Head of the Media and Publicity Committee of the Central Organizing Committee, Taiwo Olatunbosun, announced in a statement that the change was made to ensure a successful event in the state.

He noted that the venue—Ekiti Parapo Pavilion, along New Iyin Road in Ado-Ekiti—remains unchanged.

ALSO READ: Stakeholders converge in Kigali to liberalise trade in Africa

The statement explained that the change in date is “part of strategic efforts to ensure seamless participation, improved logistical coordination across all local government areas, and to allow adequate scheduling time for key stakeholders and political leaders to ensure robust attendance.”

Olatunbosun said, “The Organizing Committee extends its appreciation to the media and the general public for their continued support and commitment to this significant engagement, which aims to reaffirm the support of the Ekiti people for the leadership of President Tinubu and Governor Oyebanji.

“We deeply appreciate the enthusiasm and support shown toward this important gathering and count on your continued cooperation as we prepare to host a truly inclusive and impactful event in honor of our esteemed leaders.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE