Ekiti rep member pleads with residents to accept COVID-19 vaccination

A member of the House of Representatives from Ekiti State, Honourable Femi Bamisile, has pleaded with residents of the state to make themselves available for the COVID-19 vaccination.

Bamisile who was speaking following the commencement of the vaccination and onward transmission to states noted that the vaccines would go a long way to reduce the spread of the pandemic.

The lawmaker representing Ekiti-East, Gbonyin and Emure federal constituency stated this while donating hospital equipment and empowerment materials to his constituents.

While saying that the 3.9 million doses of vaccines in the country would not be enough for the over 200 million population, he assured residents that governments would in due course procure more vaccines with the supplementary budget that would be presented to the National Assembly.

Bamisile stated that his donation of health facilities to the three local government councils and other empowerment materials was to help the local communities especially the aged and the young to overcome some challenges at the grassroots.

The lawmaker added that the efforts were to also support the administration of Dr Kayode Fayemi in all the 329 primary health centres across the states.

Bamisile noted that the empowerment would be a continuous exercise, revealing that he had secured 42 federal employment for members of his constituency.

Items donated include 10 mini-bus ambulances, hospital equipment, refrigerators, sewing, branding machines and dryers.

