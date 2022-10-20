Ekiti poll: Tribunal fixes November 23 for adoption of written addresses

By ‘Yomi Ayeleso - Ado-Ekiti
The Election Petition Tribunal hearing the dispute arising from the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State has fixed November 23, 2022, for the adoption of final written addresses by parties before it.

The tribunal chairman, Justice Wilfred Kpochi, adjourned sitting to that date after consulting with counsel to parties in the petition and two other members of the Panel, Justice Sa’ad Zadawa and Justice J.A. Atsen during its sitting on Thursday.

Justice Kpochi thanked counsel to parties for their cooperation throughout the period of the hearing of the petition filed by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate, Chief Olusegun Oni against the victory of the governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Biodun Oyebanji.

The tribunal urged counsel to parties to exchange their written addresses and replies within the timeframe allowed by law before the November 23 date picked for the adoption of their final written address.

Earlier, the Panel was told that the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) validly nominated and appointed Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, as the National Caretaker Chairman of the party.

The revelation came to light at the Tribunal sitting on Thursday in which Buni, who is also the 3rd Respondent in the petition, opened and closed his defence before the three-man jury by bringing a witness, Oladapo Karounwi, to give evidence and lend credence to the validity of actions taken by the APC National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee during its tenure in office.

Karounwi, who was a member of the APC NEC in his capacity as the Southwest Zonal Publicity Secretary told the tribunal that he was part of the virtual NEC (National Executive Committee) meeting held on June 25, 2020, where Buni was appointed as the Chairman of the National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee to oversee the day-to-day running of the party including the nomination of candidates.

At the day’s sitting, the 2nd Respondent, APC; the 3rd Respondent, Buni and the 4th Respondent, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) closed their defence without calling for more witnesses.

Counsel to the APC, Chief Akin Olujimi at the sitting on Thursday told the tribunal that, “having the evidence, oral and documented already placed before this tribunal, we have resolved it will not be necessary to call any witness for the second respondents(APC) “

Meanwhile, one of the counsels of Oni and former Attorney General, Owoseeni Ajayi has described as unbelievable the failure of the fifth respondent and deputy governor, Mrs Monisade Afuye, to appear before the tribunal to defend the allegations of fake secondary school certificate levied against her by the petitioner.

Ajayi who addressed journalists said that the allegation was,“ too weighty to be ignored by any responsible human being and that her refusal to defend it before the tribunal is nothing but admittance.”

