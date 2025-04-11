Ekiti: Police detain officer for stabbing man over argument on girlfriend

The Ekiti State Police Command has revealed that it has detained an officer for allegedly stabbing a man during an argument in Ise-Ekiti, Ise-Orun Local Government Area of the state.

A lady took to social media to cry for justice after a police officer allegedly attacked her father with a knife at their home in the Ise-Ekiti area of Ekiti State.

In the viral video, the lady claimed that the officer launched an attack on her father following a disagreement between her younger brother and a female classmate.

According to her, the girl had reported the argument to her boyfriend, which resulted in two police officers confronting her family and claiming they were there to make an arrest.

In the video clips showing her father in the hospital, the lady said, “I’m currently in Ise. This is my dad lying helplessly in the hospital. My kid brother had an argument with a classmate. The girl angrily went to call her boyfriend to come and fight my kid brother at home. But when they got home, they didn’t meet my kid brother. They only met his elder brother.

“They started questioning the elder brother. They asked him to follow them to the police station, saying they wanted to arrest him. One of them went inside first.

“He (the elder brother) started asking them, ‘What did I do? Why are you taking me to the station? What is my offence?’ Then the guy started rushing at him. He started hitting him. He started punching him.

“My brother began calling my dad to come out because he wasn’t in the room with him. He called out to my dad that some guys were hitting him. My dad came out to separate them and ask what was going on—why they were hitting his son.

“Then another person came from nowhere, pulled out a knife, and stabbed my dad in the belly. He stabbed my dad in the belly. Fortunately, my dad was able to use his hand to block the knife, and it tore his hand.

“As we speak, the person who actually stabbed my dad is a police officer who works here in the Ise-Orun District. This is my dad. This is his belly.”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abutu Sunday, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday, explained that the Commissioner of Police, Joseph Eribo, has directed the Criminal Investigation Department to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

The PPRO, who did not disclose the identity of the policeman, said, “The officer in question has been taken into custody for investigation and other necessary actions.”

He added, “The Command is calling on everyone, especially the family members of the victim, to remain calm, as nothing short of justice will be delivered in this case as soon as possible.”

