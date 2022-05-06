Ekiti people are tired of APC govt, says 29-year-old PDP reps aspirant

The House of Representatives aspirant for Ekiti South federal constituency 1 in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Henrich Akomolafe has revealed that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed the people of the state across all strata of governance.

The young engineer, who is the sole aspirant screened for the seat explained that all indices of socio-economic development are in the negative due to what he described as a lack of clear agenda and passion for the government to improve the lives and livelihood of the residents.

Akomolafe who spoke during a rally organised for his aspiration and also to drum support for the party’s governorship candidate, Bisi Kolawole in Ikere-Ekiti, headquarters of Ikere local government area on Friday noted that the people are tired of the ruling party and are ready to vote the PDP in June 18 poll and the 2023 general election.

According to the 29-year old aspirant, his desire to join the house of representatives race was borne out of his genuine drive to further improve the lives of the people, especially the youths adding that voters deserve quality and responsive representation.

He said, ” You can see for yourself that the people are there with their love for me and the PDP. You can see that people are already tired of the APC government both here in Ekiti and at the national. There is hunger and unemployment everywhere, and our students are at home now due to the ASUU strike, you know what is happening in the market with the high cost of food items.

“The people are ready and determined for the new revolution, and the strong party to come back to Ekiti and that is why I am in PDP to contest the election, which I know I will win because of the support I am getting every day from the voters across party lines.”





On his plans for the people of the constituency when elected, Akomolafe said, “To be honest with you, one of the reasons I came into this race being a young successful entrepreneur not only in Nigeria but across the world is to invest more in our people which I have been doing over the years. In terms of education, I have a program I have been running by giving scholarships to students across the board and also a football team to help young people.

“Let me tell you, I have over 235 persons working with me directly or indirectly and about twenty per cent are from Ekiti state. There are no employment opportunities, no skills acquisition programmes, and the question will be, what are our leaders doing?

“I have offered myself to change the narrative, and give our people impactful and effective representation, because the truth is, the people are not asking for too much, they just need the basic things,” he said.

The aspirant advised residents to demonstrate their love and support for the party and his aspiration by registering and collecting their permanent voters’ cards (PVCs) so as to be able to vote during the June 18 and the 2023 general elections.

