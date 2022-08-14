Ekiti PDP rejects Fayose’s leadership style, adopts collegiate method

Leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State have rejected the leadership style of the former governor, Ayodele Fayose and resolved to adopt the collegiate method towards repositioning the party in the state ahead of the 2023 general election.

A communique released after the party’s stakeholders meeting at the weekend in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital which had in attendance leaders and selected members noted that the “horrendous” outcome of the recent governorship election in the state pointed to the fact that there is a need for the former governor to be displaced from his one-man leadership style for the party to stand a chance of winning future elections in the state.

The communique after the meeting jointly convened by former Deputy Governor, Professor Kolapo Olusola and ex-House of Representatives member, Adewale Aribisala and signed by the state publicity secretary, Raphael Adeyanju noted that the leaders and members resolved to faction out a ” new leadership style that will engender unity among PDP members and ensure victory for the party in subsequent elections.”

The party while resolving their total support for the PDP presidential candidate and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, noted that all efforts would be geared in a bid to bring back members who left for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the build-up to the June 18 governorship poll including Chief Segun Oni.

“That the state of the party gives room for very serious concern, most especially the party’s horrendous third position, in the last governorship election, therefore, there is urgent need to re-strenghten the party in order to win subsequent general elections in the State.

“That henceforth the party in Ekiti State, adopts a Collegiate Leadership style for the collective rescue mission of the party losses and liabilities.

“That the current style of One – Man-Show Leadership of Mr Ayo Fayose , is ineffective, totally primitive, outdated, bizarre, and utterly rejected.





“That our members that had earlier migrated to SDP are welcomed back to the party and great efforts shall be made to reach out to His Excellency, Engr Segun Oni.

“That members MUST continue to engage all others still outside the party, with a view to secure their cooperation towards the success of the Atiku Presidential Project.”

The party added that leaders and members should commenced aggressive mobilization drive in their respective units and wards for the presidential candidate to be victorious during next February election.