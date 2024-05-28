The lawmaker representing Ekiti South federal constituency, Honourable Femi Bamisile has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) does not have what it takes to pose a threat to the state governor, Biodun Oyebanji in the 2026 governorship election.

Bamisile, who spoke with the Nigerian Tribune while reacting to claims of the PDP to wrestle power from the APC in the next election, explained that the opposition party has been decimated and in a shambles, adding that prominent leaders of the party are in support of the administration of Oyebanji to continue in the state.

The lawmaker, who represents Emure, Ayekire and Ekiti East Local Government Areas in the House of Representatives, noted that governor Oyebanji in the last one and half years has initiated programmes and policies that has direct impact on the lives of the people.

Dismissing the claims of the PDP, the two-term parliamentarian said that the massive ongoing infrastructural projects across the three senatorial districts when completed would no doubt add value to the state and enhance economic development.

He was confident that the governor will have an easy ride to his second term because of his policy of inclusiveness including to opposition members which he said was unprecedented in the political space since 1999 in the state.

Bamisile said: “It is just one of those empty boasts. Just take a look at the PDP, the party is in total shambles. Virtually all their major pillars and political figures are supporting Governor Oyebanji because of his good works and good politics. He believes his government belongs to all Ekiti people.

“Presently, work is ongoing on the flyover being constructed between Okeyinmi and Ijigbo junction in Ado Ekiti while the Ekiti State Ring Road Phase 1 is nearing completion. This is a road that will turn around the local economies of Iworoko, Igbemo, Araromi Obo, Are, Afao and other towns along that axis.

“By the last count, about 20,000 people have been employed into the private and public sectors of the economy.

“The governor has also begun work on construction of Ikere-Igbara Odo road, Isinbode-Ara-Ikole road, completion of Ado-Iworoko-Ifaki dualisation project, Ogotun-Ikogosi road, Ikere-Ise-Emure road, Itapa-Omu-Ijelu road and others.

“By the time all these projects are delivered, the opposition will know that Governor Oyebanji remains the candidate to beat in 2026 by the grace of God and the support of our people; this is because he has served well and performed astoundingly.”

ALSO READ: Emirship tussle: Move Aminu Bayero out of Kano, deputy gov begs Tinubu