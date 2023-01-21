Ekiti PDP Exco dissolve as Obanoyen Heads Caretaker Committee

The executive committee of the Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been dissolved.

The dissolution was announced by a statement issued on Friday by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, the

National Publicity Secretary of the main opposition party.

It also announced the constitution of a caretaker committee headed as chairman by Arch. Sadiq Obanoyen.

The statement read: “Following the recent developments in the Ekiti State Chapter of our great Party, the National Working Committee (NWC), after careful deliberations and extensive consultations, on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and under Sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), has dissolved the PDP Ekiti State Executive Committee with immediate effect.

“In its place, the NWC, on behalf of NEC, has approved the appointment of Ekiti State Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the Party in the State for three (3) months effective from today, Friday, January 20, 2023, and to function pursuant to Section 24(2) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

“The NWC also approved the appointment of Arch. Sadiq Obanoyen as Chairman of the PDP Ekiti State Caretaker Committee.

“The PDP urges all leaders, critical stakeholders, and teeming members of our Party in Ekiti State to remain united and focused on the task ahead.”