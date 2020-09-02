Ekiti PDP crisis: We must unite to defeat APC in 2022 ― Oni

Former governor of Ekiti State and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Ekiti, Chief Segun Oni, has called on members and leaders to resolve all grievances for the party to stand a chance of defeating the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2022 governorship election.

Oni who was speaking following the parallel congress held last Saturday said the factional chairman of the party, Bisi Kolawole should immediately commence genuine reconciliation towards uniting all tendencies within the party.

In a statement on Wednesday by the Director-General of Atunse-Ekiti, a political movement of the former governor, Dr Ifeoluwa Arowosoge, Oni noted that the faction loyal to the lawmaker representing Ekiti south, Senator Biodun Olujimi should be respected by all members.

While backing the Fayose’s faction of the party, he said: “Let me take this opportunity to felicitate with all our party members, especially the Local Government and Ward Executives, who had earlier emerged from the local congresses organized across the state, for displaying zeal, steadfastness and resilience.

“Permit me to thank all our leaders in the PDP, most especially, His Excellency, former Governor Ayodele Fayose, for their dedication and commitment to the sustenance and development of our party.

“As we bask in the euphoria of this new chapter in Ekiti State PDP, I wish to urge Chief Bisi Kolawole-led executive to work steadfastly, in uniting the party and, pragmatically, in building fellowships among members.

“I want to assure the party of my support to the new leadership and, most importantly, I wish to urge everyone to contribute his or her quota to the development of the party.”

Oni while appealing to the Olujimi group, to “please shield their sword and allow all of us to come together as a family so as to achieve victory together for the party, “banned his supporters from attacking leaders of the state in the state.

“Without prejudice to the pending court case, we must all strive to find a middle way out of this quagmire as members of the same political family.”

“Chief Oni also directed all his supporters not to throw any tantrum on any leader or member of PDP under any circumstance whatsoever in any media and to completely ignore any reaction from APC unless it was absolutely necessary to respond,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lessons From Fani-Kayode’s ‘Stupid’

The Femi Fani-Kayode experience was needless and plainly avoidable. But something tells me it won’t be the last. There is the feeling today in power circles that because of the ascendancy of the Internet and its platforms of social engagements, the press as we knew it is now impotent and could be humiliated and called stupid without consequences. The truth of the media’s undying powers should be clear in what Femi just went through…

Ekiti PDP crisis

Buhari Approves Transfer Of NIMC To Communications Ministry

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the transfer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy. A statement signed by the Minister‘s Spokesperson, Mrs Uwa Suleiman, on Monday in Abuja, said that the approval was based on Buhari’s consideration for the critical role of NIMC towards the realisation of the objectives of the National Digital Economy Policy and…

Ekiti PDP crisis