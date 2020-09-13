Ekiti PDP crisis: Fayose, Olujimi must sheath their sword ― Chieftain

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in Ekiti State, Honourable Opeyemi Falegan, has called for genuine reconciliation among party members in the state following the internal crisis that erupted after the ward, council and state congresses of the state chapter.

Leadership crisis between ex-governor Ayodele Fayose and Senator Biodun Olujimi had polarised the party into two factions whereby they conducted parallel congresses producing parallel party’s executives.

Falegan, in a statement in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday, expressed fear over the fortune of the PDP in the state, urging the Uche Secondus-led NWC to initiate genuine reconciliation in order to salvage the party from collapse ahead of the 2022 gubernatorial poll.

He said: “What is needed within the PDP in the state now is a genuine and unbiased reconciliatory mechanism that will bring all together as members of the same family.

“PDP leaders across the board must strive to work together as an indefatigable and united entity in order to reclaim power from the All Progressive Congress (APC) during the 2022 governorship election in the state.

“The expression of fundamental human rights by the two factions within the party in the current tussle is, no doubt, an indication that members of the party in Ekiti still believe in democracy. After all, the latest move would only strengthen the party after a genuine reconciliation that must be accepted to all groups and stakeholders.”

Falegan added that “past leadership crises within the PDP both in Ekiti State and national levels that had been resolved genuinely in the past had also served as a recipe to members who had erstwhile lost confidence in the party and this development had attracted them back to the party and made it a more formidable and united party before.

“It is, to say the least, that no meaningful development can take place when the party is in crisis, hence the need for an urgent reconciliation now in order to put the party on a right track politically.

“Therefore, what we need now, is the unity and cooperation of all. At the same time, we should see the latest scenario as an opportunity to correct all wrongs in the party since no single faction can pilot the affairs of the party to the promised land.”

YOU SHOULD NO T MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Not Yet Uhuru •Will Nigerians’ Indifference Spark Its Second Wave?

The spate of the deadly coronavirus pandemic surged from over three million cases in April to over twenty-six million cases in August. But while it is still increasing in some parts of the world, the infection rate, according to the figure released by authorities daily, is reducing in Nigeria…

Yoruba Summit Group Issues Red Alert On Nigeria

THE regular meeting of the Yoruba Summit Group has ended. It undertook an in-depth review the state of Nigeria in relation to the interests and aspirations of the Yoruba Nation…

Heed Obasanjo’s Warning Now, Leaders Tell Buhari

EMINENT leaders and elder statesmen from across the country have tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to heed the warning by former President Olusegun Obasanjo that the country is now more divided and nearing a failed state status, calling for urgent move to pull the country…

Crisis Rocks South-West PDP Again

THE crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West Zone has deepened as members of the Caretaker Committee have dissociated themselves from a statement credited to the chairman of the committee, Mr Dayo Ogungbenro, on who should be the leader…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel… Ekiti PDP crisis | Ekiti PDP crisis | Ekiti PDP crisis