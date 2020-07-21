Ekiti PDP crisis: Fayose, Olujimi in verbal war over viral oath-taking video

The last might not have been heard over the viral video showing some members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State loyal to the former governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose swearing to an oath as the ex-governor and senator Biodun Olujimi engaged in war of words over the footage.

The fresh hostilities were triggered by the five minutes and two seconds viral video where the party’s executives in Ijero council area led by the former PDP Chairman in the state, Chief Bola Olu-Ojo, took turns to make a vow to be loyal to Fayose and laid curses on themselves that sudden death be visited on them should they betray him.

Speaking on the video, Senator Olujimi berated Fayose for allegedly coercing the party executives with financial inducement to swear to a ‘fetish oath’ to sustain their loyalty.

But Fayose’s spokesman, Lere Olayinka, denied that party members were coerced insisting that they only affirmed their loyalty to Fayose voluntarily.

The former minority leader, through his media aide, Sanya Atofarati said Fayose’s action was desperation taken too far and a condemnable as well as reckless politicking that has no merit in modern democracy.

The Senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District alleged that Fayose was reputed from time immemorial for engaging in unconscionable conducts, describing the oath-taking scandal as barbaric, pettish and awkward.

Olujimi said the oath-taking scandal has explicitly shown the extreme desperation of the former governor to revive his alleged sinking political career and dimming relevance in Ekiti politics after the people have rejected him.

According to her, “It is unfortunate that a self-acclaimed political leader can condescend so low into engaging in fetish manipulations of the citizens he claims to lead and enjoy their support and loyalty.

“From recent revelations at our disposals, it is now crystal clear that the demonic hold that he claims to have is by fetish remote control. It is now obvious that Fayose has lost relevance completely in Ekiti PDP.

“I admonish Ekiti PDP faithful hoping to make political benefits from their relationship with Fayose to have a rethink of the fetish-induced loyalty in their own best interest. Nothing fruitful will come out from their fraternity with Fayose. Those who served under him were pauperised.”

Countering Olujimi’s position, Fayose said there nothing occultic about the meeting, claiming “it was just an open exercise for affirmation of loyalty”.

“There was nothing occultic in the exercise. Would anybody who is doing something occultic record the video and sent it to the public?” he asked.

“We don’t have time for a loser who is being used by APC to destabilize the Ekiti PDP. If she wants to leave PDP, she can leave. She has right to ventilate her frustration having failed to take over PDP so that she can become the party flag bearer in 2022,” Fayose added.

