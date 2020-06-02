Ekiti PDP caretaker committee denies alleged bias, welcomes Segun Oni to party

The People’s Democratic Party(PDP) Caretaker Committee in Ekiti State has assured that the party would work hard in the pursuit of its peace mission, denying insinuations that the committee is biased in the running of the party’s affairs in the state.

Despite the criticisms in some quarters and the obstacles being erected on his way, the Committee described the return of former Governor Segun Oni as a big boost to the party and a celebrated achievement to the members of the caretaker body.

It will be recalled following the expiration of the tenure of Gboyega Oguntuase-led executive of the party in Ekiti and inability to conduct state Congress, the Prince Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee had in May set up the caretaker Committee to preside over the party in the state for 90 days.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Hosea Agboola and the Secretary, Diran Odeyemi while addressing newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Tuesday dispelled the insinuation that the caretaker committee was favouring a tendency in the party, particularly a faction loyal to former Governor Ayodele Fayose.

Agboola, a former senator representing Oyo North, stated that every member of the party is recognised in the PDP and that those who have the intention of rejoining the party are free to do so without encumbrances.

According to him, “We will never be partial because our mandate and terms of reference are to bring the all factions within the party together. We are to bring those who are aggrieved together to be one family so that we can return to how we were in 2002 when former Governor Fayose contested and won election in Ekiti. We are here to bring the family together and makes everybody be on the same page.

“The fact that former Governor Segun Oni has just rejoined the PDP is the greatest achievement of this committee. He has written to us officially of his move and we welcome him.

“We are going to reach out to former Minister of Works, Dayo Adeyeye and others who left before the July 14, 2018 governorship election and bring them back to the party.”

On the steps taken so far in mending fences between Fayose and Senator Biodun Olujimi, who have been embroiled in crisis, Agboola said the troubleshooting mission is yielding good results.

“This committee was set up without bias. We have visited Governor Fayose, Senators Olujimi and Duro Faseyi and others will be visited in the coming days. What all of them were pushing for is peace and unity, nothing more.

“We were surprised about what Senator Olujimi said. She said she won’t allow the ruling party to continually harass Fayose and abuse her of corruption. If she had hated him that much, would she have said that? ” Agboola said.

Speaking on the legal action instituted against the party on the contentious ward executive, Agboola added, “we are reaching out to those who instituted the court action on how to bring them together and resolve the issue.”

He said the position of the NWC would soon be communicated to the party about the contentious ward congress, revealing, “we are going to conduct future elections under the atmosphere of peace. We are not anticipating any problem.”

