Ekiti partners NGO to celebrate World Earth Day

An NGO, Triple G Eco-Revival solution would be partnering with the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the governor of Ekiti State, on Tourism Development, to join in the global observance of World Earth Day, on 22 April 2021.

According to a press release emanating from Triple G Eco- Revival Solutions, the two bodies in conjunction with other environmental organisations and entities would roll out street cleaning implements to fine-tune and launder the streets of Ekiti in the spirit of the Earth Day celebration.

In the release signed by Mrs Seyi Ebenezer, President, Triple G Eco – Revival Solution and Mr Wale Ojo – Lanre, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Ekiti State on Tourism Development, the Earth,’ Day Celebration in Ekiti is predicated on clean up Ekiti for Eco-Facility and Tourism.

According to the release ‘In Ekiti this year, we are adding value to the 2021 Earth Day celebration by raising the consciousness of our people and creating awareness about the import and essence of a clean environment to the availability of eco-facility and tourism traffic’.

The release pointed out “We appreciate the government of Dr John Kayode Fayemi for his environmental policy which has kept Ekiti as one of the decent and clean states in Nigeria. The global celebration of Earth Day is presenting an opportunity again to further educate the people of the state on the need to support the government at keeping the state clean and neat.”

The release revealed that the programme is being supported and reinforced by other bodies and associations whose visions are related to the health of the environment.

