Ekiti One Mind Lions Club wins champion in service award

The Ekiti One Mind Lions Club has been honored as the Club Champion in Service for the 2024/2025 Lions year.

The prestigious award was presented during a special ceremony held in Lagos at the weekend recognising the club’s outstanding commitment to community service and humanitarian efforts.

The accolades were awarded to the club representatives, Princess Abimbola Iyunade Akomolafe (MJF, NLCF) and Faith Mopelola Idris (NLCF), who accepted a trophy and a banner patch on behalf of the club.

This recognition underscored the club’s unwavering dedication to improving the lives of those in need and its impactful initiatives throughout the year.

Akomolafe expressed gratitude for the honour, stating: “We are proud to receive this recognition. It is a testament to the hard work and commitment of all our members who strive tirelessly to make a difference in our community. We look forward to continuing our service and inspiring others to join us in our mission.”

The President 2025/2026 Ekiti One Mind Lions Club, Dr. Joseph Abolarin, said that Lions Clubs International is dedicated to the empowerment of volunteers to serve their communities meet humanitarian needs and foster peace and understanding in the society.

“The club has exemplified these values through various projects aimed at enhancing the quality of life for individuals in their locality.

“The event marked a significant milestone for the club, celebrating not only their achievements but also the spirit of collaboration and service that defines the Lions organisation,” he said.