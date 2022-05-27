Ekiti: Olujimi wins PDP senatorial ticket, predicts victory for guber candidate

Former Senate Minority leader, Senator Biodun Olujimi, has secured the tickets of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Ekiti South Senatorial district in the 2023 general elections.

Olujimi, who is the current senator representing the zone emerged consensus candidate of the party following the withdrawal of her main challenger and former member of House Representatives, Segun Adekola, before commencement of the exercise.

Also, the former deputy governor, Professor Kolapo Olusola-Eleka withdrew from the senatorial race a week to the contest.

The former federal lawmaker who is a core loyalist of former governor Ayodele Fayose had in a statement after days of horse trading informed the people of his intention to withdraw from the senatorial race.

Olujimi emerged through affirmation by delegates from across six council areas comprising the senatorial district at the shadow poll held in Ikere-Ekiti and witnessed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and PDP officials from the national secretariat.

The exercise was held at the Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology Huest House, Ikere-Ekiti, the headquarter of Ekiti South Senatorial District under heavy security presence.





In her acceptance speech, Olujimi acknowledged the sacrifice of aspirant who stepped down for her in the interest of the party, assuring the people that the confidence in her by party leaders would spur her to deliver more dividends of democracy to the people.

She equally applauded all the delegates for their supports and solidarity in giving her the party senatorial ticket, promising not to betray the trust reposed in her and continue to promote their interests when she returns to the red chamber.

He revealed that in the next three weeks to the June 18 governorship poll, she would galvanised support across the state for victory of the party’s candidate, Bisi Kolawole.

While describing the process as peaceful free and fair, Olujimi said the outcome of the excercise was true reflection of the wishes of the people who were satisfied with her purposeful representation and outstanding performance in the upper chamber.

According to her, “Ekiti South Senatorial District is our home and we must join hands to ensure that we build it up to a better place for all of us to dwell.

“I urge you all to join hands with me in the struggle to give our party, PDP the desired victory at the 2023 general elections,’’ she pleaded.

Olujimi said she was ready to face the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the general poll, adding that she remained the choice of the constituents in the six councils areas comprising the senatorial zone because she had endeared herself to the people.

