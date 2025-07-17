Ekiti NMA rejects FG’s circular on review of health workers’ allowances

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Ekiti State Chapter, has rejected the circular released by the Federal Government on the proposed upward review of allowances for health workers.

The union called on the government to withdraw the circular immediately, before the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum issued by the national body, or risk industrial action.

The Ekiti State Chairman of the Association, Dr. Ifedayo Oreyemi, disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The Federal Government had issued a circular through the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission on June 27, 2025, with reference number SWC/S/04/S.218/11/646, concerning the supposed upward review of allowances.

According to Dr. Oreyemi, the circular is a flagrant violation of previous Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs), which emphasized the existence of relativity in the remuneration of doctors compared to other healthcare workers.

He noted that the government’s action clearly demonstrated its insensitivity and hypocrisy in failing to uphold previously agreed terms with the Nigerian Medical Association.

In addition to demanding the withdrawal of the circular, the chairman outlined eighteen key demands that must be met to avert the impending strike.

ALSO READ: Ohanaeze to Tinubu: Shun distractions, embrace prudent governance

According to him, “The demands include the immediate withdrawal of the circular on the review of allowances for medical/dental officers in the federal public service dated June 27, 2025; immediate correction of consequential adjustments in line with the 2001, 2009, and 2014 CBAs;

“Immediate correction of the relativity agreed upon between CONMESS and CONHESS, compliance with relativity in all professional allowances as contained in the 2001 CBA—particularly regarding call duty allowances—and the payment of all accrued backlogs;

“Immediate payment of the Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) for 2025 and an upward review of the MRTF to reflect current economic realities; and the immediate convocation of the long-overdue Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiations on CONMESS.

“Others include the immediate release of a circular on clinical duty and other allowances for honorary consultants as agreed in January 2024;

“The implementation of scarce skills allowances for medical consultants; approval of specialist allowances for all doctors;

“Approval of excess workload allowances for all doctors; compliance with the 2021 CBA on hazard allowance; among others.”

Oreyemi also condemned a recent statement made by the former spokesperson of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, in which he alleged that his late principal would have died long ago if treated in Nigeria. Oreyemi described the comment as reckless.

“Medicine is universal, and Nigerian doctors are among the best physicians and surgeons anywhere in the world. Our politicians should endeavour to invest in the country’s health sector, just as is done in the countries they frequently run to for medical assistance,” the NMA Chairman said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE