Ekiti NAWOJ seeks end to gender-based violence

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Ekiti State chapter has called for more concerted efforts at eradicating the menace of gender-based violence which has constituted a global challenge on girl child, women and the entire human race.

NAWOJ gave the submission as 16-day Activism against Gender-Based Violence which began on November 25 to Monday, December 10 with the theme ‘’Orange the World: Fund, Respond, Prevent, Collect.

The Association in a statement on Friday by the Chairperson, Mrs Fatima Belo and the Secretary, Mrs Adewumi Ademiju also called for global action at ensuring essential services for survivors of gender violence at all times, especially aftermath of the lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

The women journalists declared that role of combatting gender inequality is a collective one for global development.

The association lamented the high rate of domestic violence despite incessant efforts of stakeholders on nipping menace in the bud.

NAWOJ applauded wife of the State governor, Mrs Bisi Fayemi on various initiatives aimed at checkmating gender-based violence against women and child in the state.

According to the group, “It is regrettable that survivors of domestic violence find it harder to seek help and access support, this in some cases reduces formal reports.

“Commendations to a great gender activist like Erelu Bisi Fayemi whose advocacy and mission on gender equality have reached a peak that cannot be silenced and ignored.”

NAWOJ called on all advocates to institute more investment to achieve total eradication of gender-based violence in society.

“The crusade must always be part of every country’s national response and now at the pandemic era.

“For 16 days activism, a microphone is handed over to survivors, activists and relevant stakeholders on intensive activism against gender-based violence,” the statement read.

