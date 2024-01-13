The Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (SCIA) in Ekiti state has expressed displeasure with the non-inclusion of members among the newly inaugurated chairmen for the 38 Local Government and Local Council Development Areas of the state.

The council in a communique released after its maiden meeting held in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital and signed by its president Dr Hammed Bakare and secretary Alhaji Muraina Jegede, solicited the appointment of council members as secretaries in the LGAs by the governor, Biodun Oyebanji.

The meeting had in attendance leaders of Islamic religion across the state including the Grand Imam and President General, League of Imams and Alfas, South West, Edo and Delta States – Sheik (Dr) Jamiu Kewulere Bello; the Secretary to the State Government, (Dr) Habibat Adubiaro and Dr Abdul Azeez – the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tertiary Institution discussed various issues affecting the Muslim Ummah in Ekiti State

The council, however, commended the governor for his commitment to the government of inclusiveness, urging him to collaborate more with the council and other recognized Islamic structures for appointment.

The communique read, “ The meeting appreciated His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Ekiti State – Mr Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji for his remarkable disposition to the Muslims in Ekiti State through the appointment of Muslims into political positions.

“However, the Muslims noted the non-inclusion of Muslims in any of the 38 Local Government and LCDAs Chairmanship positions in the state.

“Meanwhile, the meeting called on the Governor for the appointment of Muslims as Secretaries and Supervisory Councillors to the Local Government Councils.

“The apex Islamic Organization in the State urged the State Government to ensure that necessary Islamic structures are liaised with, and made use of while sharing dividends of democracy, as against using only political platforms that put the interest of Muslim faithful in jeopardy. Using political structures for sharing makes the Muslim Ummah at the mercy of the politicians.”

While soliciting the recruitment of Arabic teachers across schools in the state, the council called on the state government to approve the use of hijab by Muslim female students.

“The council noted the dearth of Islamic and Arabic teachers in our primary, secondary and model schools and urged the government to recruit more teachers in this regard to fill the identified gaps.

“The body charged her education committee to liaise with appropriate government education authorities to ensure that Muslim female students in secondary, unity and model schools are allowed to use Hijab as prescribed for ladies under the tenets of Islamic religion,” the SCIA said.

The communique expressed confidence in the ability of President Bola Tinubu in fulfilling his renewed hope agenda for the country, promising, “ the continued support and prayers of the Muslim Ummah in Ekiti State towards the success of his government.”

