Ekiti LGA chairmen promise support to end GBV

The Local Government chairmen across Ekiti State have reiterated their support and commitment towards ending the scourge of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in the state.

The council bosses who described any form of GBV as harmful and unacceptable, assured stakeholders that everything possible would be done including initiating by-laws and other policies that would help in stamping out the menace from the communities.

They spoke through a communique released during an engagement with the Ekiti council officials at the weekend in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital organized by a youth and female-led organization , the Gender Mobile Initiative(GMI) with support Ford Foundation, tagged, ‘ Joint Workshop for policies Localization (LGA Convening) on Social Norms Approach for Enhancing GBV Policy Implementation and Enforcement in Ekiti State.’

According to the communique, the council chairmen being the closest form of government to the people , were urged to integrate the GBV structures into their development plans in the respective LGAs and as well make budgetary provision for the programme.

Speaking at the event, the chairman of Ado LGA, Chief Bosun Osaloni noted engagement of the council bosses will help in reducing the GBV, noting that they remain the perfect persons in driving the advocacy against the social menace.

Osaloni assured the stakeholders that in collaboration with the councilors enabling laws will be enacted with inputs from the community leaders to tackle the increasing level of violence relating to gender in the state.

The program manager of GMI, Mariam Muktar said the engagement with the LGAs officials became necessary to integrate them being the third arm of government and closest to the people in dismantling the social and cultural norms fueling GBV in the state.

She encouraged them to set a process in motion in localizing the by-laws in their respective council areas towards achieving the desired results of addressing the factors contributing to the increase in GBV in Ekiti communities.

On her part, the state lead of GMI, Blessing Omotunde who emphasized the critical roles of LGAs chairmen on issues in the communities, urged them to give special recognition to voices against the practice of GBV in the state.

According to her, there is a need for the people at the local communities to be properly engaged in the dangers of GBV especially by dismantling the social and cultural norms encouraging the menace.

The Attorney General and commissioner for Justice represented by one her aides, Shirley Atane advised the chairmen to domesticate the existing laws against GBV in the state in local languages for people to understand.

The Director of Women Affairs, Mrs Olukemi Akinleye who represented the commissioner for women affairs said the council bosses to collaborate with CSOs, NGOs and the media in carrying out public awareness and sensitization programmes.

