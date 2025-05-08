Ekiti LG boss distributes empowerment items to market women, others

The Chairman of the Ifedara Local Council Development Area in Ekiti, Sunday Ogunsanya has empowered market women, farmers, widows, artisans including security agencies in the area.

Ogunsanya who spoke during the distribution of the empowerment items Igbemo-Ekiti, said the gesture became necessary so as to enhance the socio-economic development of the area.

Items distributed include grinding machines, motorcycles, sprayers, chemicals, farming implements, first aid boxes, vehicle tyres, reflective jackets and cones, rain boots, touch lights and cash.

The council chairman added that the empowerment is designed to equip the people with skills, knowledge and resources needed to excel in their respective vacations.

He commended Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, for his support for the programme by providing the resources needed by the council areas at the grassroot.

“His Excellency’s commitment to the development of the local communities is truly commendable and we are grateful for his visionary leadership,” he said.

Ogunsanya, urged the beneficiaries to use the resources wisely and responsibly, saying , ” the items provided to you are meant to empower you, not to create dependency,” urging them not to sell the items, ” but it should be use to support your economic growth and self-sufficiency.”

He assured the people of more infrastructural developments in all the six communities in the area.

The Commissioner for Information, Taiwo Olatunbosun while commending the chairman for the empowerment initiative, urged the beneficiaries to use the items for their economic development.

He solicited the support of the people to the administration of Governor Oyebanji in his quest to delivering the administration’s shared prosperity agenda for the state.