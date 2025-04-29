Ekiti LG boss bags British African community heroes’ award

The Chairman, Ajoni Local Council Development Area of Ekiti State, Prince Michael Ogungbemi, has been shortlisted as a beneficiary of a prestigious African Community Heroes’ Award in the United Kingdom.

In a statement emanating from the Chairman’s office, announced this as a remarkable recognition received from the Global Skills Hub, United Kingdom, Africa Heroes’ Project, as a testimony to his giant strides in radical grassroots development.

The proposed international award was contained in a letter by the organisation, dated 16th March, 2025, signed by its country Director, Dr. Honey Olawale, and addressed to the Chairman, notifying Ogungbemi of being listed as a recipient of the prestigious Heroes’ Award.

A leadership training preceding the award presentation/ceremony which is designed for all the award recipients across the region of Africa was held virtually on the 26th of April, 2025, where the chairman expressed his appreciation for the recognition.

This award according to the organisers is geared towards celebrating outstanding grassroots African leaders, who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to integrity, professional excellence, community development and national transformation.

The letter from the Global Skills Hub, UK stated: “We have decided to honour the proclaimed Africa heroes while they are still alive. We will also present a proclamation certificate to all the verified recipients. We are mobilizing the national and international media platforms to cover this event.”

“The award proclamation will be held in special recognition of the Chairman’s Integrity in Public Service, Professional impacts in local governance, Community involvement, grassroots engagements and contributions to the sustainable development of Ajoni LCDA and by extension, Ekiti State and Nigeria.”

It added further that the international acknowledgment, is not only a personal honour for the Chairman, but also a moment of pride for the entire people of Ajoni LCDA and Ekiti State at large.

“It serves as a testament to the transformative leadership, inclusive governance and unwavering commitment to public service that the current administration has consistently upheld,” the letter reads.

Responding, Ogungbemi expressed deep humility and gratitude for the recognition, dedicating the nomination to the resilient and supportive people of Ajoni.

He reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to the ongoing development of the LCDA, promising to continually champion initiatives that empower citizens and improve lives at the grassroots.

Ogungbemi saluted Governor Biodun Oyebanji and his predecessor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, for giving him the opportunity to serve and prove his leadership mettle and intellectual competence.

