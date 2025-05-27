Ekiti has witnessed unprecedented progress under Oyebanji — Mimiko

A former Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, has praised Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, for his impactful leadership and dedication to the state’s development, stressing that Ekiti has witnessed unprecedented progress under his administration.

Mimiko gave the commendation in Ado Ekiti on Monday evening during a courtesy visit to the Governor’s Office. He said Governor Oyebanji has successfully combined competence and character to drive meaningful development in the state.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the visit, Mimiko applauded the governor’s strides in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and youth empowerment. He noted that Oyebanji’s rare blend of qualities has enabled him to implement impactful policies, foster unity among stakeholders, and prioritize the welfare of the people.

Reflecting on his long-standing relationship with Oyebanji—even before the creation of Ekiti State—the septuagenarian expressed satisfaction with the pace of progress in the state. He noted that the governor had demonstrated readiness for leadership, having undergone the necessary tutelage and imbibed essential political values.

According to him, “Well, let me start by saying that based on the outcomes I’ve seen, I am not disappointed. I feel good about it. As I’ve said, Biodun Oyebanji is prepared for the job. He went through the required tutelage. Beyond technical competence, he also has character. This is a man who is good in the head and good in the heart, and that has translated into the transformation we’re seeing in the state.

“The governor has also leveraged his personal charisma, which is why every past governor in the state—regardless of political affiliation—has endorsed him for a second term. That speaks volumes about what he has achieved and his relationship with people. I am very proud of him.”

In his response, Governor Oyebanji expressed gratitude to the former Ondo governor for the visit. He described Mimiko as his political mentor and the leader who discovered his political potential, saying the visit was long anticipated.

Oyebanji explained how Mimiko introduced him to politics and instilled in him the values of honesty, competence, and integrity. He attributed much of his leadership style—including his simplicity and focus on people-centered governance—to the mentorship he received from Dr. Mimiko.

He said, “Governor Mimiko is a mentor to me, and I often tell people that if Ekiti State had not been created, I would have been a critical part of his government. I worked closely with him and studied him.

“He was my first political contact, and he instilled in me certain values—values of honesty, competence, contentment, and service to the people.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE