Ekiti guber: Why Oyebanji is getting endorsements — DG

Ahead of the 2026 Governorship election, the Director General, Bureau of Community Communications in Ekiti, Mrs Mary Oso-Omotosho has said the endorsements of Governor Biodun Oyebanji for second term by the people of the state are due to the positive impacts of the administration in the state.

The DG explained that the series of endorsements being witnessed from different groups, associations, and stakeholders were not due to any form of inducement or pressure but coming freely from the people over Governor Oyebanji’s achievements across major sectors in the state.

Speaking with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, the State capital on Monday, Oso-Omotosho noted that the governor in the last two and half years has touched every sector and area of the state with his six-pillar shared prosperity agenda.

She added that the torrents of endorsements to the governor have been overwhelming, saying that the people of the state are determined to demonstrate their love and support for the governor through their votes in the June 20, 2026 election.

The DG said, “Well, we can attribute this to the unique bond that the governor shares with the people, it is a grassroots development drive, it is an engagement with the people at the grassroots, his availability and accessibility.

“We can attribute all this to the law of the massive support that it is people have been showing him apart from the fact that he’s delivering good governance and dividends of democracy to their doorsteps.

“All the groups and associations that have come out, they did not just come out that day, they did not just resolve to come out suddenly. This love is not sudden. It’s a love that has been built over time since the governor came into power.

“All these are happening because the governor engages them from time to time. He carries them along every step of the way. Every decision that has been made in this government, the governor did not make this decision alone. Every policy that has been made in this government, the governor did not make this policy alone without the input of the stakeholders from all the sectors of the economy of the states.

“And so they have this sense of belonging. They feel they are very well included in this governance. So, when they have taken ownership of this government, that is what a lot of people do not understand especially those who are being political about this, who think that these endorsements are bought or paid for endorsements.

“The people see themselves as part of Governor Oyebanj’s administration. So, for them to come out, they must have decided and that is why some of them said they have even decided even before 2026. So it is not a matter of sudden love, just let us go and show our faces, hence the series of endorsements.

” These are groups that ordinarily will not come, come out to support any government in power no matter what you do. But they said they want to show that if elections were to be conducted today that they are for Governor Oyebanji. That’s why they are coming out virtually everyday.”

Speaking on the ticket of the APC, she expressed optimism that the governor would be roundly supported by party stakeholders for a second term, saying his impacts in the last two and half years were visible across the state.

” The grassroots people, the people that own the governor, were sending congratulatory messages to me after the INEC announcement of the election date. And what does that tell you on a good day?

“You know, if we are a government that has not performed we will be apprehensive, a government that has not performed will be confused. A government that has not performed will start, overreacting and then become very anxious to do certain things, but no you didn’t see that in town.

“It means that from day one, Governor Oyebanji understands the assignment, he understands the need to serve the people and he has been serving the people. And so the time for reward is 2026 and the people are showing us that already. So that is the confidence, the confidence is in the people of the Ekiti State,” the DG said.